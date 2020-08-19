Mrs. Helen Scheese
Mrs. Helen (Teno) Scheese, 92, a lifelong resident of Coaldale, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in the St. Luke's Miners Memorial Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Coaldale. She was the widow of Walter G. Scheese, who passed away on Sept. 7, 2001.
Born in Coal-dale, she was a daugh-ter of the late Michael and Sophie (Stetsko) Teno.
She was a graduate of Coaldale High School.
She was member of St. Mary's Orthodox Church, Coaldale, where she participated in Bible studies and served in the Ladies' Aid and Good Samaritans for many years.
She enjoyed cooking, praying, reading, country music, watching Penn State and Dallas Cowboys football, and hosting large family gatherings.
Surviving are two daughters, Sandra, wife of Steve Matsick of Sinking Spring, and Debra Ann, wife of Gary Whelan of Newmanstown; three sons, Walter, and his wife, Carol, of Stanhope, N.J., Ronald, and his wife, Katherine, of Birdsboro, and David, and his wife, Janna, of Sinking Spring; 13 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by an infant daughter; a sister, Mary Mateyak; and five brothers, Michael, Andrew, Stephen, John and Nicholas.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, St. Mary's Orthodox Church, Coaldale, with the Very Rev. James P. Waremedic officiating. Interment, parish cemetery, Summit Hill. All visitors are required to wear masks and follow all CDC regulations. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the church, 217 First St., Coaldale, PA 18218. Arrangements by Sverchek-Blazosky Funeral Home, Lansford. Online condolences can be offered at www.blazoskyfh.com
