Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Sirsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Sirsky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Sirsky Obituary
Helen Sirsky
Helen Sirsky, 96, of Astoria, NY, formerly of Palmerton, died on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Mount Sinai Hospital, NY.
Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Julia (Holloman) Sirsky.
Helen was employed as a customer service representative for Bloomingdales Department Store, NY. She was also employed by the City of New York as a court stenographer, and worked as a waitress for many years as well.
Helen was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Palmerton.
She was a 1940 graduate of the Palmerton High School.
Helen was an accomplished tap dancer, and bowler. She loved to crochet, especially purses.
Survivors: A son, Michael Sirsky of West Virginia; two grandsons, Michael, and Jason; a sister, Mrs. Irene Miller of Belvidere, NJ; nine nieces, and two nephews; and four great-nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a sister, Mary Arieta in 2013, and a brother, Charles Sirsky in 2010.
Services: Divine Liturgy, 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 23, 2019, Sts. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, 715 Church St., Palmerton. Call, 9:30-10 a.m., Tuesday in the church. Interment, Sacred Heart Parish's Old Cemetery, 3rd Street, Palmerton. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions: A . Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times News on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now