Helen Sirsky

Helen Sirsky, 96, of Astoria, NY, formerly of Palmerton, died on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Mount Sinai Hospital, NY.

Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Julia (Holloman) Sirsky.

Helen was employed as a customer service representative for Bloomingdales Department Store, NY. She was also employed by the City of New York as a court stenographer, and worked as a waitress for many years as well.

Helen was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Palmerton.

She was a 1940 graduate of the Palmerton High School.

Helen was an accomplished tap dancer, and bowler. She loved to crochet, especially purses.

Survivors: A son, Michael Sirsky of West Virginia; two grandsons, Michael, and Jason; a sister, Mrs. Irene Miller of Belvidere, NJ; nine nieces, and two nephews; and four great-nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a sister, Mary Arieta in 2013, and a brother, Charles Sirsky in 2010.

Services: Divine Liturgy, 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 23, 2019, Sts. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, 715 Church St., Palmerton. Call, 9:30-10 a.m., Tuesday in the church. Interment, Sacred Heart Parish's Old Cemetery, 3rd Street, Palmerton. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions: A . Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Published in Times News on June 29, 2019