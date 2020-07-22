1/1
Helen Sommer
1940 - 2020
{ "" }
Helen Sommer, 80, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Helen was the wife of the late Joseph S. Sommer, who passed on July 16, 1993.
Born Jan. 12, 1940, in East Mauch Chunk, she was a daughter of the late Herbert C. and Jennie (Cut-
rone) Huber.
She was a graduate of Central Catholic High School in 1957.
Helen received her nursing degree from Sacred Heart School of Nursing in 1960. She worked at Sacred Heart, formerly Haff Hospital, in Northampton, as a registered nurse in osteopathic medicine. She then transferred on to St. Luke's Hospital in Allentown as a PICC nurse, evening assistant supervisor, and recovery room nurse.
Helen was a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Northampton.
She was an avid Penn State fan and loved to solve crossword puzzles.
Survivors: Sons, Michael, David, Matthew and Kevin; daughters, Kay Anne Liskanich, Tina Sommer-Tan, Jennifer Sommer and Mary Jo Gigliotti; 14 grandchildren; one great-grandson; and sister, Marie Kozero.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 24, at 10 a.m. in Assumption BVM Church, 22nd St. and Washington Ave., Northampton. Family and friends may call Friday from 8 to 9:15 a.m. (rotation of 25 people at a time) in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Entombment will follow in the parish cemetery. Those in attendance will kindly be requested to practice social distancing and wear a face cover. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the church, Wounded Warrior Project, or a charity of one's choice in loving memory of Helen.


Published in Times News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Calling hours
08:00 - 09:15 AM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Assumption BVM Church
Funeral services provided by
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Sommer family ... I remember your mother fondly and always enjoyed talking with her whenever I came to visit ... may she rest in eternal peace
Christy Balazs
Friend
July 22, 2020
I am so sad to hear of the loss of your precious mom, Jen and Mary Jo, Carly, and for all of your siblings. Share your favorite memories with everyone to keep her spirit alive. All my love to all of you at this difficult time.
Gina (Lupi) Gruwell
Friend
July 22, 2020
I lost a dear friend with a lot of good memories! We had good times together! I saw your little children grow up you were a great mother! She was such a dear friend! I give my condolences to your whole family she will be missed! I wish I could be with your family in this time of grief! My heart goes out to all of you!
Stella Augustine and Family
Friend
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.

It is never easy for the loss of a Mother - my the LOVE, JOY and HAPPINESS of the memories in your heart will carry her with you everyday.
Dyana Hetherington
Friend
July 22, 2020
To Tina Sommer-Tan and Sommer family:

Sorry to hear the loss of your beloved mother Helen. May she Rest In Peace with our Lord Almighty.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time.

LoveRose Tan (your other mom) , Jocelyn Tan Logan and Myles Logan
July 22, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
I’m so sorry for your loss. I loved Helen working with her and just talking with her. My prayers and thoughts were with all of you at this time. God bless. Heaven has a great nurse.
Melonie Wieder
I&#8217;m so sorry for your loss. I loved Helen working with her and just talking wit
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Sorry to hear about your mother passing. I know what its like losing a mother. You'll probably miss her very much. You do have our condolences. Prayers are going up for you and the family Michael. Take care will talk soon.
Michele Neal
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Sorry for your loss. My sincere condolences to the family in this time of sorrow.
Michael Soltis
Friend
July 22, 2020
ALTHOUGH I DID NOT KNOW HER,I'M SURE SHE WAS A VERY NICE LADY ,JUDGING HER BY THE FAMILY THAT SHE REARED.I OFFER MY SINCERE CONDOLENCES
TOM KONYA
Friend
July 22, 2020
We will always remember HELEN as a dear classmate and friend. Always charming and kind to everyone. Our sincere condolences to her entire family. Will remember her and all of her loved ones in our prayers. May she Rest in Peace.
Mary-Therese Yost
Classmate
July 22, 2020
A beautiful person inside and out. I worked with Helen in the 70's, while she was building her family---and then again in the 90's. Her energy seemed endless and she was ALWAYS ready to help when needed,regardless of the time.
There is no one more compassionate,caring and knowledgeable, pleasant and kind. Condolences on the tremendous loss of your beautiful Mother and I will think of her as being re-united with Joe, whom she used to describe as a "REALLY nice guy".
Sue Roth Kelsey
azulcool@bellsouth.net
Sue Kelsey
Coworker
July 22, 2020
My condolences to the family.
Frank J [gumby] Csencsits
Friend
July 22, 2020
I was saddened by the news of your mothers death. Please know I am thinking of everyone and wish to extend
my sincere condolences.
Paula Schleicher
Friend
July 21, 2020
Prayers to your family at this time for your loss
Barb and Dave Heller
Friend
July 21, 2020
Matt, Judi and children, I am so sorry to hear of Helen's passing. May you all find comfort in your memories of a loving mother, mother in law and grandmother. Keep them close! Prayers for your comfort and healing.
Diane Lechleitner
Friend
July 21, 2020
Michael-My thoughts and prayers are with you on the loss of your mother.
Jonathan Wolfel
Friend
