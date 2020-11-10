Mrs. Helen Yodis
Mrs. Helen Yodis, 97, of Mahanoy City, passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in the Shenandoah Senior Living Community, Shenan-doah. She was the widow of Bernard Yodis, who passed away in Novem-ber of 2001.
Born in Mah-anoy City on Jan. 3, 1923, she was a daughter of the late Vincent and Rose (Saltonis) Strokis.
She was a graduate of Mahanoy City High School and a member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Mahanoy City.
In her younger days, she worked for the Army and Navy Munitions Board as clerk typist in Washington, D.C., and for the General Cigar Company in Mahanoy City and Nanticoke.
Surviving are a son Peter, husband of Patricia, of Tamaqua; a sister, Rita Boczkowski of Mahanoy City; a brother Ed, husband of Fran Domkus, of Shenandoah Heights; a grandson Joe and his wife, Colleen, and a great-grandson Hayden and a great-granddaughter Michaela, of Downingtown; and nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a brother Vincent.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Mahanoy City, with the Rev. Kevin P. Gallagher officiating. Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery, Mahanoy City. Call 10-11 a.m. Friday in the church. Arrange-ments by Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory, Mahanoy City. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com
