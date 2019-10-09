|
Helena LeBow
Helena LeBow, 84, of Allentown, and formerly of Jim Thorpe and Tewksbury, N.J., passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Phoebe Home, Allentown. She was the wife of Joel M. LeBow. They celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary in May 2019.
Born in Philadelphia, Helena was a graduate Bryn Mawr College and received her master's degree from Chestnut Hill College in Philadelphia.
She worked as a psychological counselor at Lehigh Valley Hospital before retiring.
Mrs. LeBow was on the Board of Elections, former PTA president and was involved with head start, all in the Tewksbury area. She was director of the Hazard House Gallery in Jim Thorpe. Helena was involved with administration with the Art Walk and the Laurel Festival of the Arts in Jim Thorpe.
Survivors: Husband, Joel; daughters, Valerie Holliday, and her husband Christopher, of Ardmore, PA, and Gabrielle Hampson, and her husband John, of North Arlington, VA; son, Gregory LeBow of Mt. Ephraim, N.J.; grandchildren, Hannah Holliday, Zachary Holliday, Julia Bolden, and her husband Ryan, Dylan Hampson and Kathryn Hampson.
Services: will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers to .
Published in Times News on Oct. 9, 2019