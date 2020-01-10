|
Mrs. Helena P. Kurtz
Mrs. Helena P. Kurtz, 87, of Slatington, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of John S. Kurtz, who passed away in 1992.
She spent the maj-ority of her wor-king years at Western Electric, aka Bell Telephone, Lucent and AT&T, where she retired as a clean room supervisor.
Following her retirement, she worked part-time in delivery for the Times News and as a cook at The Shack, Slatington.
Born in Allentown on Dec. 14, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Helen (Porobenski) Pavelco.
She was a 1951 graduate of Slatington High School and a parishioner of Assumption B.V.M. Catholic Church, Slatington, where she was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society.
Surviving are three daughters, Cynthia A., and husband, Randy Frey, Karen M., and husband, Stephen Hluschak, and Michelle J., and husband, Michael Jones, and a son, John M. Kurtz, all of Slatington; 10 grandchildren, Tonya, Michael, Brooke, Stephen, Ryan, Adam, Kaitlin, Matthew, Samantha and John; nine great-grandchildren, Landon, Lukas, Beau, Cove, Stella, Norah, Hannah, Emma and Brody, and a 10th on the way; two brothers, Leo and Paul Pavelco; and two sisters, Joyce Keller and Janice Pavelco.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, John and Joseph Pavelco.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, Assumption B.V.M. Catholic Church, 649 W. Washington St., Slatington. Interment, private. Call 6-8 p.m. Monday, Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St., Slatington, and 10-11 a.m. Tuesday in the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care & Hospice, 402 W. Chew St., Allentown PA 18102, or the Salvation Army, 810 W. Turner St., Allentown, PA 18102.
Published in Times News on Jan. 10, 2020