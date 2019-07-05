Home

Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home
110 N. 2nd St
St. Clair , PA 17970
570-429-0610
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church
250 E Hancock St.
Saint Clair, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church
250 E Hancock St.
Saint Clair, PA
Helenann Zelonis

Helenann Zelonis Obituary
Helenann Zelonis
Helenann (Welker) Zelonis, 68, of St. Clair, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Genesis Health Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.
She was born at Locust Mountain Hospital, Shenandoah, on June 3, 1951, the first child of the late James Jr. and Helen R. (Verbosky) Welker.
She worked as an LPN for the Pottsville Hospital.
She was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, St. Clair.
Helenann was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph R. Zelonis, in 2004.
Surviving are her son, Father Christopher M. Zelonis of Lehighton; brothers Joseph J. Welker, and his wife, Faith E., of Hamburg, and William A. Welker of Summit Hill; nephew Bradley J., and his wife, Stacey B. Welker, of Hamburg.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, in Saint Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 250 E Hancock St., St. Clair, PA 17970. Father Christopher M. Zelonis will be principal celebrant. Friends may call from 6:30-9 p.m. Monday and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday in the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Clare of Assisi Memorial Fund at the above address. Burial will be held at St. Casimir Cemetery, Port Carbon. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.brucetharfuneralhome.com for more information or to leave condolences.
Published in Times News on July 5, 2019
