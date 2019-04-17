Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helene Clouser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helene A. Clouser

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helene A. Clouser Obituary
Mrs. Helene A. Clouser
Mrs. Helene A. Clouser, 97, of Waxahachie, Texas, formerly of Hometown, died on March 1, 2019, in Texas. She was the widow of Leonard Clouser, who died in October 1979.
Prior to retiring, she was employed by the former Purling Mills, Tamaqua.
Born in Nancy, France, on June 15, 1921, she was a daughter of the late Eugene and Marie (Corraza) Schindler.
She received her education in France and came to the United States in 1947.
Helene was a longtime member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Tamaqua, prior to moving to Texas.
She was also a member of the Tamaqua Senior Citizens, the Ryan Township Senior Citizens and the Hometown Fire Company Auxiliary.
Surviving are a daughter, Denise White of Waxahachie; two sons, Ralph of Ottumwa, IA, and Albert of Pottsville; 14 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and family in France.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Jacques, who died in December 2011.
Service: Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, with the Rev. Phyllis Wolford officiating. Interment,
Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 10-11 a.m. Saturday, April 20. Online condolences can be offered at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now