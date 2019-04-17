Mrs. Helene A. Clouser

Mrs. Helene A. Clouser, 97, of Waxahachie, Texas, formerly of Hometown, died on March 1, 2019, in Texas. She was the widow of Leonard Clouser, who died in October 1979.

Prior to retiring, she was employed by the former Purling Mills, Tamaqua.

Born in Nancy, France, on June 15, 1921, she was a daughter of the late Eugene and Marie (Corraza) Schindler.

She received her education in France and came to the United States in 1947.

Helene was a longtime member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Tamaqua, prior to moving to Texas.

She was also a member of the Tamaqua Senior Citizens, the Ryan Township Senior Citizens and the Hometown Fire Company Auxiliary.

Surviving are a daughter, Denise White of Waxahachie; two sons, Ralph of Ottumwa, IA, and Albert of Pottsville; 14 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and family in France.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Jacques, who died in December 2011.

Service: Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, with the Rev. Phyllis Wolford officiating. Interment,

Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 10-11 a.m. Saturday, April 20. Online condolences can be offered at www.zgfuneralhome.com. Published in Times News on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary