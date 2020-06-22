Helene Mae Lyba
Helene Mae Lyba, 92 years of age, formerly of Tamaqua, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, as a guest of Mahoning Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lehighton. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Joseph Lyba on Dec. 7, 1998.
Born Saturday, Nov. 19, 1927, in Tamaqua, a daughter of the late Edgar and Ruth (Walker) Henritzy.
Surviving are a son, Ronald J. Lyba, and his wife Penny, of Adamstown; grandchildren, Heather and Corey; sister, Yvonne Onushco of Tamaqua; nephews, Brian, Jeffrey and Mark Onuscho; nieces, Mary Beth Ovsak-Miller, Patricia Meck; and dear friend, Roberta Massaro; family members, Jean and Joe Stopyra; numerous other nieces and nephews.
A 1945 graduate of Tamaqua High School, Helene had worked at the former J.E. Knitting Mills of Tamaqua for many years.
She was an longtime active member of the former SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church of Tamaqua, having served as past president of the Ladies Auxiliary for many years. Strong willed, Helene was a 50-year cancer survivor.
Service: Private funeral arrangements has been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Interment will be in
Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Jun. 22, 2020.