Henry Ferrara

We celebrate the life of Henry "Hank" Ferrara who left this earth to join his beloved mother Theresa, his father Joseph and sister Celia; companion Lynn and beloved dog Pip.

Hank was a proud Brooklynite, who upon retiring, settled in the mountains of Jim Thorpe that he absolutely loved.

Hank grew up in Williamsburg Brooklyn and raised his family in Sayville Long Island. He loved his children Deborah, Andrea and Joseph dearly; he was very proud of his grandchildren Stephanie, Arianna, Vincent, Andrew, Joseph and Angelina.

Hank became a great- grandfather to Liliana, Ava, Estella and most recently baby Wyatt. Hank was loving, caring, generous and a good trusting friend. Hank loved his woodworking and had a love for baseball.

He was blessed with musical talent. He loved playing his harmonica. Hank formed an

a cappella Doo Wop group named The Catalinas back in the '50s with his best buddies from Williamsburg. They went on to make records, songs that Hank had written.

Hank was a hero to his family. Always there for his loved ones. His love of a good joke, his quirky sayings and his generous nature will be the source of many good stories for years to come.

Rest in peace Daddy, Grandpa. We all loved you and you will be missed.

Fly high with the angels.

And as he would say "absotootley."

Service: There will be a memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at the Edward F. Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe with the Rev. John P. Hassler officiating. Interment will be private.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store