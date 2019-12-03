|
|
Herbert F. Green
Herbert F. "Herbie" Green, 89, of Towamensing Township, Kunkletown, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Campus, Lehighton. He was the loving husband of Gladys (Meinhart) Green. They celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary on Feb. 28.
He was a mechanic for Kistler's Garage and Farm Equipment, Germansville, and later worked as a mechanic and equipment operator for Meinhart Construction until retiring in 1995.
Born in Dotter's Corner, Kunkletown, on Jan. 27, 1930, he was a son of the late Percy and Katie (Hawk) Green.
He was an active member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church, Trachsville.
Green was a lifetime member of the Indian Mountain, Palmerton and Kunkletown Rod & Gun clubs and a member at Towamensing Township Volunteer and Polk Township Volunteer Fire companies.
In his spare time, he loved to spend time outdoors, hunting and fishing. He loved his John Deere tractors and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and his great-grandson Liam.
We have been blessed with the presence of Herbert in our lives. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Gladys; his son, Glenn S., and his wife, Lori, of Kunkletown and his daughter-in-law, Gail Green of Albrightsville.
He was the loving and gentle grandfather to his three grandchildren, who lovingly called him Pap: Justan Green, and his wife, Melissa, Matthew Green, and his fiancée, Tori Haydt, and Lauren Green; his great-grandson: Liam Green; his stepgranddaughters, Michelle, wife of Kevin Sheckler, and Cathi Larzelere; and several stepgreat-grandchildren, stepgreat-great-grand-children and nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Keith H.; two sisters, Irene Green and Anna Mae Keiper; and two brothers, Edward Green and Percy Green Jr.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, Jerusalem Lutheran Church, Trachsville, with Rev. Brian Holben officiating. Interment, church cemetery. Call 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday in the church. Arrangements by Gower Funeral Home and Crematory, Route 209, Gilbert. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the church, 500 Church Road, Palmerton, PA 18071. www.gowerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 3, 2019