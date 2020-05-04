|
|
Herbert R. Welsh
Herbert R. "Herbie" Welsh, well known PIAA referee of Tamaqua, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020, as a guest of Maple Shade Living Center, Nesquehoning, at the age of 82 .
Born Sunday, May 1, 1938, in Tamaqua, the son of the late Herbert and Catherine (Hoffman) Welsh. He was also predeceased by sisters, Joan Kurcharick and Jac-qualine Jewels.
Herb-
ie is survived by beloved wife of 58 years, Annetta (Lisciana) Welsh; daughter, Michelle Stelmack, and her husband Mark, of New Tripoli; grandchildren, Kyle Stelmack, and his fiancee Morgan Yackey, of Scranton, and Tyler Stelmack of Pittsburgh.
A graduate of Tamaqua High School, Herbie was an accomplished athlete. Herbie, expanded his love of sport to that of an accomplished and sought after football and basketball referee.
He officiated high school sports for over 56 years, (1961-2017) in all of Northeast Pennsylvania affiliated with District 11 and officiated NCAA division II and III college basketball for 27 years.
Herbie served as PIAA male officials representative for 25 years, ,district chairman of the Cross Country and Track and Field championships and on the PIAA Board of Directors for three terms. He and Annetta were fixtures at league, district and state events.
Herbie worked as a Project man-ager/estimator for EOC for 55 years. He was a representative for the Insulators and Contractors Union.
Herbie served honorably as a member of the Army National Guard.
A member of St. John XXIII Catholic Church of Tamaqua, East End Fire Company, Herbie coached the knee-hi football Giants in the 1960's. He was inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame's for the Lehigh Valley, Carbon County and Tamaqua High School.
Never one to sit, Herbie played tennis, ran, worked out daily, and looked forward to spending long summer days at the Bungalow pool in Tamaqua. Herbie reveled in following his grandsons athletic careers at Northwestern Lehigh, and was an ardent fan of all Tamaqua sports and it's youth.
Service: A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John XXIII Catholic Church of Tamaqua. Interment St. Jerome cemetery Tamaqua.
Memorials in his name may be made to: Tamaqua High School Athletic Department, 134 W. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA18252.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Online condolences or a fond memory of Herbie may be expressed by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on May 4, 2020