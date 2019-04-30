Herbert T. Reigel

Herbert T. Reigel, 83, longtime Tamaqua area businessman and resident, passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Florida where he and his wife of 61 years, Shirley Ruth (Schuetrumpf) Reigel wintered.

Herb is also survived by sons, Thomas P. Reigel of Lansford, Daniel J. Reigel, and his wife Carol, of Tamaqua, Jeffrey A. Reigel, and his wife Connie, of Tamaqua, Herbert D. Reigel, and his wife Lisa, of Hughesville, MD, Timothy Reigel, and his wife Leslie, of Beachwood, NJ; brother, Raymond Reigel of Avon Park FL; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by sister, Dorothy Krebs; and brother, Frederick Reigel.

Herb graduated from Summit Hill High School and served honorably in the United States Army.

He owned and operated Reigel Plumbing, Heating & Fuel Oil, serving the greater Tamaqua area for 45 years retiring in 2008.

Herb was a member of St. John U.C.C., Tamaqua Elks, Tamaqua Lodge No. 238 F&AM Masons, American Hose Fire Company, and Gideons International.

During the fall Herb enjoyed watching college football on Saturdays, following Penn State, and the Dallas Cowboys on Sundays.

Born in Summit Hill, he was the son of the late Raymond and Katherine (Krapf) Reigel.

Service: A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. from the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, with the Rev. Kevin Duffy-Guy to officiate. Friends may call on Thursday, May 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment, with military honors,

Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.

Memorials in his name to St. John U.C.C., 150 Pine St., Tamaqua, PA 18252; or the Blue Mountain Christian Retreat, 1 Christian Lane, New Ringgold, PA 17960; or a .

Published in Times News on Apr. 30, 2019