Herman A. Heckman
Herman A. Heckman
Herman A. Heckman, 77, of Lehighton, passed into eternal rest on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at St. Luke's Hospital, Lehighton.
He was the husband of the late Donna L. (Wentz) Heckman, who died on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016.
Born in Effort on Friday, Oct. 23, 1942, he was a son of the late Allen and Elsie (Meckes) Heckman.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a laborer for the New Jersey Zinc Company/Horsehead Industries, Palmerton.
He was of the Lutheran faith.
An avid sportsman/outdoorsman, he loved hunting and fishing and held memberships with the Beaver Run Rod & Gun Club, and the East Penn Sporting Club.
Surviving are a daughter, Kellie, wife of Greg Keiser, of Jim Thorpe; sons, Barry Heckman Sr., and his wife Kelly, Rodney Heckman, and his wife Stacey, of Lehighton; sisters, Helen Green of Kresgeville, Shirley, wife of James Kresge, of Lehighton, Debra, wife of Randy Miller, of Palmerton; brothers, Lloyd Heckman of Parryville, Robert Heckman, and his wife Nicole, of Summit Hill, Kenny Heckman, and his wife Patricia, of Lehighton; seven grandchildren, Kristy, Barry Jr., Brett, Kayla, Tyler Heckman, Dorian and Taylor Keiser; a stepgrandson, Dustin Dilcher; five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by sisters, Marlene Moser, Mabel Heckman; and a brother, Roy Heckman.
Service: A Celebration of Life gathering in his honor will be announced in the near future. The Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.


Published in Times News on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
