Hilda P. Volkert

Hilda P. Volkert Obituary
Mrs. Hilda P.
Volkert
Mrs. Hilda Pearl "Skip" Smith Volkert, 79, of Cape Coral, FL, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019.
She was a native of Lehighton, a graduate of the National School of Nursing, Philadelphia, and served on the Lehighton High School Scholarship Committee.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Carl Volkert; a daughter, Jody (Kelly) Kingsley; a granddaughter, Michelle Miller of Lehighton; a grandson, Dennis M. Hicks of Philadelphia; a brother, Walter P. (Carol) Smith of Lehighton; and six great-
grandchildren.
She was also predeceased by a grandson, Richard K. Hicks.
Service: Funeral service will be held at a later date. Affordable Cremations by Baldwin Brothers, North Fort Myers, is in charge of the arrangements. Family and friends may sign the guest register or leave a condolence message by visiting www.baldwincremation.com.
Published in Times News on May 3, 2019
