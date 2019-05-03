|
|
Mrs. Hilda P.
Volkert
Mrs. Hilda Pearl "Skip" Smith Volkert, 79, of Cape Coral, FL, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019.
She was a native of Lehighton, a graduate of the National School of Nursing, Philadelphia, and served on the Lehighton High School Scholarship Committee.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Carl Volkert; a daughter, Jody (Kelly) Kingsley; a granddaughter, Michelle Miller of Lehighton; a grandson, Dennis M. Hicks of Philadelphia; a brother, Walter P. (Carol) Smith of Lehighton; and six great-
grandchildren.
She was also predeceased by a grandson, Richard K. Hicks.
Service: Funeral service will be held at a later date. Affordable Cremations by Baldwin Brothers, North Fort Myers, is in charge of the arrangements. Family and friends may sign the guest register or leave a condolence message by visiting www.baldwincremation.com.
Published in Times News on May 3, 2019