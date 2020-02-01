|
|
Howard J. Billig
Howard J. Billig, 84, of West High Street Coaldale, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at St. Luke's Bethlehem after a brief illness. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Eleanor P. "Teta" Billig, who passed away on Sept. 13, 2018.
Born Monday, April 29, 1935, in Coaldale, a son of the late Howard and Aulene (Miller) Billig.
Surviving are brother, Donald L. Billig, and his wife Lucille, of Treverton; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by brotheres William and Richard Billig.
A graduate of Summit Hill High School, Howard served honorably in the United States Army.
Howard retired from Ametek Corp of Nesquehoning.
Howard was a longtime member of the Hillside Hunters of Weatherly and was an avid outdoors man. Howard hunted, fished, golfed and liked to bowl. He enjoyed the companionship of his dogs.
Service: A celebration of Howard's life will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at 6 p.m. in the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Friends may call from 5 until time of services. Interment in Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, later in the spring.
Memorials in his name can be sent to Carbon County Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240.
Published in Times News on Feb. 1, 2020