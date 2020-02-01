|
|
Howard J. Morana
Howard J. Morana, 58, of Nesquehoning, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem.
He was the husband of Marie (VanHorn) Morana of Nesquehoning.
Born in Palmerton, he was the son of the late John H. Morana and Joan (Furst) Morana.
He graduated at Panther Valley High School with the Class of 1979.
Howard served in the U.S. Air Force from 1979-1983 and received a bachelor's degree in Law Enforcement, during his time of service.
He was a long time employee for Kovatch in Nesquehoning, serving them as a shipping manager. He also worked for the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission. Howard was a member of the Hope of Christ Presbyterian Church in Summit Hill.
He was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman and enjoyed riding his motorcycle, as he was a member of the Spyder Ryders Club.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sisters, Joanie Morana of Summit Hill and Cindy Calabrese and her husband, Frank, of Drums; a brother, John H. Morana Jr. and his wife, Pat, (Conway) Morana of Virginia; and nephews, Patrick Morana and Brett Morana.
Service: A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill with Rev. Ruth Ann Christopher officiating. Military interment will follow at GAR Cemetery, Summit Hill. Calling hours to the funeral home are from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 10 to11 a.m. Tuesday.
Contributions in his name may be made to the Carbon County Friends of Animals c/o the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Feb. 1, 2020