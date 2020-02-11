|
In Loving Memory of Our Brother, Howard R. Fritzinger
11/26/36 - 2-11-18
Howard, It's hard to believe it's 2 years since your passing.
We know your pain is gone, but what we'd give for more time with you. We talk about you every day and remember the silly things you would say or do to make us laugh. What a wonderful Brother you were. We know we will all meet again some day. So until then, just know you are not forgotten by us. Dearest Brother, we love you and miss you more as the days pass by.
Your Brother & Sisters,
Paul - Dolores - Jackie - Marian - Nancy & Gail
Published in Times News on Feb. 11, 2020