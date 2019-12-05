|
Howard R. Rutman
Howard R. Rutman, 77, formerly of Coaldale, died on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Hometown. He was the husband of Cathy (Bonawitz) Rutman, to whom he was married 39 years.
Born in Allentown, on Oct. 16, 1942, Howard was the son of Matilda (Transue) Rutman of South Carolina and the late Howard R. Rutman.
He worked in the construction industry as a roofer.
In addition to his wife, Cathy, Howard is survived by his children, Howard R. Rutman III, and his wife Tracy, of Tamaqua, Natasha Bugdanavage, and her husband Todd, of New Ringgold, Michelle Ferrey of New Hampshire, Lisa Rodriguez, and her husband Angelo, of Schuylkill Haven, Tonya Farber of Tamaqua, Shannon Thomas, and her husband Will, of Allentown, and Brent Eck of Mertztown; 12 grandchildren; sister, Anita Rutman of Allentown; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua.
Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 5, 2019