Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Rutman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard R. Rutman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard R. Rutman Obituary
Howard R. Rutman
Howard R. Rutman, 77, formerly of Coaldale, died on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Hometown. He was the husband of Cathy (Bonawitz) Rutman, to whom he was married 39 years.
Born in Allentown, on Oct. 16, 1942, Howard was the son of Matilda (Transue) Rutman of South Carolina and the late Howard R. Rutman.
He worked in the construction industry as a roofer.
In addition to his wife, Cathy, Howard is survived by his children, Howard R. Rutman III, and his wife Tracy, of Tamaqua, Natasha Bugdanavage, and her husband Todd, of New Ringgold, Michelle Ferrey of New Hampshire, Lisa Rodriguez, and her husband Angelo, of Schuylkill Haven, Tonya Farber of Tamaqua, Shannon Thomas, and her husband Will, of Allentown, and Brent Eck of Mertztown; 12 grandchildren; sister, Anita Rutman of Allentown; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua.
Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -