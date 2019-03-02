Hubert E. "Hub"

Becker

Hubert E. "Hub" Becker, 91, of Barnesville and formerly of Tamaqua, died on Friday, March 1, 2019, in Coaldale. He was preceded in death by his wives, Phyllis (Irvin) Becker in 1965 and Shirley L. (Phillips) Becker in 2017.

Born in Tamaqua on June 29, 1927, Hub was a son of the late Robert and Edna (Bittle) Becker.

A 1945 graduate of Tamaqua High School, he attended the University of Tennessee on a football scholarship.

After employment with Bundy Tubing, Hub worked as a locomotive mechanic for the Reading Railroad from which he retired.

He was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Tamaqua; the Odd Fellows Lodge, Tamaqua; the Tamaqua Elks; the Tamaqua American Legion; and the Pennsylvania Live Steamers Model Railroad Club, Collegeville.

He was inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame, Tamaqua Area Chapter in 2005 and the Carbon Chapter in 2006.

He is survived by: daughters, Bonnie Painter of Barnesville and Beth Marcavage of Lake Hauto; stepdaughters, Amy Pickering and her husband Adam of Humble, Texas, Suzanne Cunningham and her husband George of Cloverdale, Oregon, and Nancy Stiles of S. Lake Tahoe, California; 12 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

He was also predeceased by brothers, Donald Becker and Robert Becker; and sister, Eleanor Foley Foster.

Service: Memorial service, 11 a.m. Thursday, March 7, Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, with the Rev. Cindy White officiating. Interment, Sky View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 10-11 a.m., Thursday, at the funeral home.

Memorials in Hub's name may be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church Capital Fund Campaign, 101 N. Greenwood St., Tamaqua, PA 18252.