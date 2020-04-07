|
Illomay Nelson
Illomay Nelson, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, 87, a longtime Tamaqua resident, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the home of her daughter Robin in Coaldale.
Born Saturday, March 4, 1933, in Coaldale, a daughter of the late John and Mir-iam (Rob-erts) McLau-
ghlin.
She was also pre-deceas-ed by her husband, Russell C. Nelson; daughter, Marilyn Nelson; grandchildren, Jeffrey Nelson, Patrick and Scott Ferryman; sister, Janice Snyder; brother, Donald "Donny" McLaughlin.
Surviving are daughters, Renae Zeigler, and her companion Ernie Hill, of Tamaqua, Rochelle "Shelly" Lazarchick, wife of Sam, of Tamaqua, Rosalind "Pixy" Hosler of MaryD, Karen Lazarchick, wife of Bill, of Tamaqua, and Robin Krapf, wife of Bob, of Coaldale; son, Russell "Rusty" Nelson, and his wife Doris, of Tamaqua; sister, Miriam Fegley, wife of Donald, of New Ringgold; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; and many stepgrandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews.
A graduate of Tamaqua High School, Illomay enjoyed doing crafts and crocheting.
Service: In accord-
ance with the CDC precautions for the public concerning the COVID-19 pandemic the family will hold graveside services at Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 7, 2020