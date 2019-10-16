|
In Loving Memory of Ilona Wildoner
April 4, 1940 - October 16, 2017
TREASURED MOMENTS
There are many treasured moments
I kept them locked and never shared.
The very first time I fell in love
I fell hard and didn't care.
When I held my children in my arms
I felt surely I was blessed
Being a mother was a trying job
Although you did your very best.
Tresured moments may be in the morning
With a whole new day ahead.
You could make a day worthwhile
If you choose the right road to tread.
To take a walk just after sunrise
In the morning light of day
Be glad that you're alive to share
Each treasured moment that may come your way. This is a poem written by Mom We love and miss you Mom
Love Ya - Tom, Tom, Jr., Jane, Linda, Mike,
David, Ashley, Carson, Kade & Jimmy
Published in Times News on Oct. 16, 2019