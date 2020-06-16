Iona J. Solt
1923 - 2020
Iona J. Solt
Iona J. Solt, 97, formerly of Walnutport, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at The Palmerton. She was the wife of the late Lamar R. Solt, who passed away in 2004.
Born in Emerald on April 12, 1923, she was a daughter of the late Howard and Goldena (Smith) Long.
Iona was employed by the former Walnutport State Bank, now known as Truist as a teller for many years before retiring in the 1980s.
She was a member of St. John's UCC, Slatington, and attended the Walnutport Senior Citizens.
She is survived by a son, Dennis Solt, and wife Susan, of Slatington; granddaughter, Michele Solt of Lancaster; various nieces and nephews.
Iona was predeceased by siblings, Mark and Emmett Long, Rachel German and Ruth Long.
Service: A private graveside will be held at Union cemetery, Slatington. Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to either St. John's UCC, 15 S. 2nd St., Slatington, PA 18080; or Ascend Hospice, 108 Cowpath Road, No. 3, Lansdale, PA 19446.


Published in Times News on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HARDING FUNERAL HOME
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
June 16, 2020
We are so sorry to learn of Iona's passing. We always enjoyed her conversations along with helping her out.
Ang & Al Seidel
Neighbor
June 16, 2020
dennis and family, I was a cousin to your father, a great guy,then lost tract of your mother,akind ,sweet lady.your dad was waiting for her. my sincere sympathy. doris snyder
doris snyder
Family
June 16, 2020
Dennis & Sue - I am so sorry to hear about your loss. I remember visiting your house with my mother when I was little. Your mom and my mom were good friends. Our prayers are with you.
Steve & Denise Turoscy
Friend
June 16, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Eleanor and Dale Lakatosh
Neighbor
June 16, 2020
Dennis & Sue..I am so sorry to hear of Iona's passing. She always took care of me at the bank! Our thoughts and prayers are with you during theses sad times.!
Pete George
Friend
June 16, 2020
I was so sorry to hear the about the loss of your mom. Loving thoughts go to you all during this sad and difficult time.
Dennis George
Friend
June 16, 2020
Dennis and Family...so sorry for your loss. My deepest condolences
Carol A Matisinez
Classmate
