Iona J. Solt, 97, formerly of Walnutport, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at The Palmerton. She was the wife of the late Lamar R. Solt, who passed away in 2004.

Born in Emerald on April 12, 1923, she was a daughter of the late Howard and Goldena (Smith) Long.

Iona was employed by the former Walnutport State Bank, now known as Truist as a teller for many years before retiring in the 1980s.

She was a member of St. John's UCC, Slatington, and attended the Walnutport Senior Citizens.

She is survived by a son, Dennis Solt, and wife Susan, of Slatington; granddaughter, Michele Solt of Lancaster; various nieces and nephews.

Iona was predeceased by siblings, Mark and Emmett Long, Rachel German and Ruth Long.

Service: A private graveside will be held at Union cemetery, Slatington. Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to either St. John's UCC, 15 S. 2nd St., Slatington, PA 18080; or Ascend Hospice, 108 Cowpath Road, No. 3, Lansdale, PA 19446.





