Irene Bortnyk
Irene Bortnyk, 95, of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest Sunday, May 24, 2020, in her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of Michael Bort-nyk, who passed away April 13, 1967.
Born at home in Nesquehoning, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Taptich) Sotak.
She was a filing clerk in Washington, D.C., during World War II and then returned home to Nesquehoning and was employed as a seamstress for many garment factories throughout the area.
She was also the local seamstress helping out many families throughout Carbon and Schuylkill counties. Irene said, "I sewed and sewed until my fingers fell off."
She was a graduate of Nesquehoning High School Class of 1942.
Irene was also lifelong member of St. John Russian Orthodox Church, Nesquehoning.
Surviving are a daughter Penni Ann Breiner, and her husband Orville E. Jr. (Squegy), of Hauto; a brother, Robert Sotak of Allentown; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by several brothers and sisters in order from oldest to youngest Mary Puschock, John Sotak, Helen Demyanovich, William Sotak, Michael Sotak, Andrew Sotak, Jean Ferko, Francis Sotak and Margaret Sotak.
Service: A graveside service will be held in St. John Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Nesquehoning, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. with Chapel Nathan King officiating. The Blazosky Funeral Home, Nesquehoning, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Times News on May 26, 2020