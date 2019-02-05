Irene E. Calabrese

Irene Calabrese, 95, formerly of Newtown, Pa, and Lansford, passed away on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Maple Shade Meadows Assisted Living in Nesquehoning. She was the wife of the late Roy Calabrese, who passed away on July 10, 2009.

Born in Lansford, she was a daughter of the late George and Mary Hrubovcak.

She owned and operated her own beauty shop in Newtown.

She was a member of the former St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church in Lansford and was a former member of St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Newtown.

Surviving is her son, Roy Calabrese, and his wife Leslie, of Newtown; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by sisters, Anna Mae Terry and Mary Yaschur; and a brother, George, who passed away during World War II in the Pacific Theatre.

Service: Memorial service on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. from the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill, with the Rev. Allen Hoffa officiating. Interment will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery, Summit Hill. Calling hours are from 11-11:30 a.m. Online condolences may be shared at www.parambofh.com. Published in Times News on Feb. 5, 2019