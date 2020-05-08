|
Irene D. Gerkovich
Irene D. (Godin) Gerkovich, 96, formerly of Timberline Road, Walnutport, Lehigh Township, died early Wednesday morning, May 6, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She was the wife of the late Constantine T. Gerkovich II, who passed in 1999.
Born in Morin Heights, Quebec, Canada, she was the daughter of the late Goudias and Rose (Patry) Godin.
Irene was employed as a seamstress by the former Edgemont Manufacturing Co., Lehigh Township, for 33 years, retiring in 1980.
She was a mem-ber of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Berlins-ville. Irene was a member of the I.L.G.W.U.
Survivors: Daughter, Eileen A. Benninger of Northampton; son, Constantine T. III, and wife Dianne, of Abbot Village, ME; sisters, Regina Godin of Montreal, Canada, and Evonette Godin of St. Jovits, Canada; brother, Fernand Godin in Canada.
Services: Due to the COVID-19 regulations, there will be a private family Mass of Christian Burial, St. Nicholas Church, Walnutport (Berlinsville). Interment, parish cemetery, Oak Road, Lehigh Township. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online condolences: www.sch
islerfuneralhomes.com. Contributions: Lehigh Valley Hospice, P.O. Box 1883, Allentown, PA 18105.
Published in Times News on May 8, 2020