Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
Mass of Christian Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
St. Nicholas Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Gerkovich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene D. Gerkovich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene D. Gerkovich Obituary
Irene D. Gerkovich
Irene D. (Godin) Gerkovich, 96, formerly of Timberline Road, Walnutport, Lehigh Township, died early Wednesday morning, May 6, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She was the wife of the late Constantine T. Gerkovich II, who passed in 1999.
Born in Morin Heights, Quebec, Canada, she was the daughter of the late Goudias and Rose (Patry) Godin.
Irene was employed as a seamstress by the former Edgemont Manufacturing Co., Lehigh Township, for 33 years, retiring in 1980.
She was a mem-ber of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Berlins-ville. Irene was a member of the I.L.G.W.U.
Survivors: Daughter, Eileen A. Benninger of Northampton; son, Constantine T. III, and wife Dianne, of Abbot Village, ME; sisters, Regina Godin of Montreal, Canada, and Evonette Godin of St. Jovits, Canada; brother, Fernand Godin in Canada.
Services: Due to the COVID-19 regulations, there will be a private family Mass of Christian Burial, St. Nicholas Church, Walnutport (Berlinsville). Interment, parish cemetery, Oak Road, Lehigh Township. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online condolences: www.sch
islerfuneralhomes.com. Contributions: Lehigh Valley Hospice, P.O. Box 1883, Allentown, PA 18105.
Published in Times News on May 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -