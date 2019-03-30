Home

Irene D. (Mohr) Green

Irene D. (Mohr) Green Obituary
Irene D. (Mohr) Green
Irene D. (Mohr) Green, 88, of Palmerton, Lower Towamensing Township, died Thursday afternoon, March 28, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Memorial Campus, Lehighton. She was the wife of Sherwood "Woody" W. Green, since Oct. 28, 1950.
Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Edna (Werley) Mohr.
Irene was employed by the former Fernbrook Manufacturing, Forest Inn, and the former Scotty's Fashions, Little Gap. She was a member of Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Trachsville, the I.L.G.W.U and O.E.S., Lehighton Lodge.
Irene loved to garden and keep a clean house. And she loved family vacations at Bethany Beach, Delaware; Orlando, Florida, or anywhere she could hop a ride with family.
She is survived by her husband; daughters, Sharon, wife of Michael Steigerwalt, of Bowmanstown, Amy, wife of Jeffrey Sander, and Leanne, wife of Michael Samok, all of Palmerton, Donna, wife of Philip McGarry, of Lehighton, and Renee, wife of John Tokarczyk, of Bethany Beach, Del.; son, Sherwood "Woody" and wife, Robyn, of Palmerton; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by brothers, Paul, Richard, Charles, Ernest, Herbert, Ronald, Thurston, Clair and Leroy.
Services: Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Call from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Private interment. Online condolences at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: Church Memorial Fund, 500 Church Drive, Palmerton, PA 18071.
Published in Times News on Mar. 30, 2019
