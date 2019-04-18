Irene "Renee"

Hulsman

Irene "Renee" Hulsman was born April 3, 1930, in Pottsville; she was the 13th child of Daniel and Margaret (Vacha) Pritko. Renee was a former resident of Pine Street in Tamaqua and for the past two years was a resident of Hometown Nursing and Rehab Center, where the staff took wonderful care of her and always had a kind word for her.

She married James Hulsman on Sept. 17, 1952. James preceded her in death in July of 2017. Renee was also preceded in death by their son, James Jr., in January of 1993.

Surviving is a daughter, Jamie Hafer, wife of Raymond Hafer, residing in Andreas, and granddaughter, Valerie Paulson of Denver, CO. Also surviving are nieces, a nephew, and cousins.

Renee was a gifted self-taught artist, oil painter, seamstress, and could do anything to which she set her mind.

She attended and had been an active member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tamaqua. Renee had also been a Cub Scout Den mother and a knee-hi cheerleader advisor.

Memorials can be made to The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 110 E. 42nd Street, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017 OR Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 101 N. Greenwood St., Tamaqua, PA 18252

Services were private at Renee's request.

