Mrs. Irma J. Leibensperger
Mrs. Irma J. Leibensperger, 81, Lansford councilwoman and longtime owner of the former Daily Catch Seafood House, Lansford, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 9. 2020, in her home while in the loving care of her daugh-ter, Denise.
She was prede-ceased by her beloved hus-
band, Robert Leibensperger, who died on Nov. 3, 2000.
Born in Coaldale, she was a daughter of the late Alfred and Amelia (Bertenolli) Ossanna.
She attended Marian Catholic High School and was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill.
Irma served on the original board of the Panther Valley Visiting Nurse Association; was president of the Carbon-Tamaqua Unit of the American Cancer Society; belonged to the Lansford Borough's Civil Service Commission; and had been past treasurer of the town's Recreation Board.
She co-founded the Lansford Alive Events Committee; helped to establish Music in the Park and Christmas in the Park programs; oversaw the judging of decorations for the Autumn Harvest-Halloween and Christmas seasons; and was an original member of the Lansford Improvement Committee, which raised money for Christmas street lights in the town and Lansford Park. Currently, she served as a member of the Lansford Borough Council, having served as its vice president for two years.
Surviving in addition to her daughter, Denise, and two fur babies, Giorgio and Grizabella, whom she loved dearly, are another daughter, Atty. Donna Ford, and her husband, the Honorable Judge H.J Ford, and their three children, Jessica, Jack and Madison, whom she loved and adored, of Malibu, CA.; a son, Robert of Hometown, and his three children and grandson; and a brother, Alfred Ossanna, and his wife, Mary, of New Port Richey, FL.
Service: Graveside service with entombment will be held at Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, where military honors will be bestowed for Robert. Arrangements by E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Contributions in her name may be made to the Lansford Events Committee, c/o the funeral home, 18252. Online expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Irma may be expressed by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com
