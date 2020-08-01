Isaac T. Evans
Isaac T. Evans, 85, of Coaldale, died on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Whitehall. He was the husband of Ann (nee Murphy) Evans, to whom he was married for 6 years.
Born in Coaldale on May 24, 1935, Isaac was the son of the late Isaac J. and Naomi (nee Lishman) Evans. A 1952 graduate of the former Coaldale High School, he graduated in 1957 from Penn State University, having earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering.
Isaac served in the Navy and was a member of the Penn State Alumni Association.
In addition to his wife, Ann, he is survived by son Isaac K. Evans and his wife Lynn of North Liberty, Iowa; daughter, Michelle D. Evans of Chattanooga, TN; stepson, Michael O'Connell and his wife, Genevieve, of Coaldale; stepdaughters, Michelle Smeyne and her husband, Richard of Elkins Park, and Melissa Hawk and her husband, David of Nesquehoning; grandchildren, Erin and Audrey; and six step-grandchildren.
Isaac was predeceased by his first wife, Dean (nee Hutchins) Evans and his sister, Inez McClelland.
Service: Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorials in his name may be made to the First Congregational Church, P.O. Box 93, Coaldale, PA 18218. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua.