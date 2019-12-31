|
|
Mrs. Isabelle Anne Martin
Mrs. Isabelle Anne Martin, 85, of Tamaqua, died on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Lehighton. She was the widow of John E. Martin Sr., to whom she was married for 66 years at the time of his death on June 27, 2019.
Born in Morgantown, West Virginia, on Jan. 20, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Brooks Few Sr. and Gertrude Evaline (Pugh) Lanham.
A 1951 graduate of Morgantown High School, she worked at the True Value Hardware Store, Schnecksville, Jamesway, Tamaqua, and in the garment industry.
Isabelle was a member of First Congregational Church, Coaldale, where she was a past president of the Women's Class and a deaconess.
She was a member of the Schuylkill Gideons East, for whom she served as a president and a chaplain of the auxiliary.
Surviving are two sons, Jeffrey E., and his wife, Melissa, of Tuscarora, and John E. Jr., and his wife, Lisa of Virginia Beach, VA; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nephews and nieces.
She was also predeceased by two daughters, Joyann Martin, who died in 1985, and JoAnn Hafer, who died in 2005; and three siblings, Brooks Jr., Donald Wayne and Kathryn Brown.
Service: Funeral service 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, with the Rev. Dr. Wayne Benack officiating. Interment 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, Sky-View Memorial park, Hometown. Call 8-10 a.m. Thursday. Contributions in her name may be made to First Congregational Church Memorials, P.O. Box 93, Coaldale, PA 18218. Online condolences can be offered at www.zgfuneralhome.com
Published in Times News on Dec. 31, 2019