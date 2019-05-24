Mrs. Isabelle E.

Williams

Mrs. Isabelle E. Williams, 91, of Coaldale, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in the Schuylkill Center, Pottsville. She was the widow of Howard E. Williams, who died on May 9, 2016. They were married for 64 years.

Born in Coaldale, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Isabelle (Cheplick) Cipko.

Isabelle and Howard loved traveling the country and the world, having traveled to Europe several times and sailed on many cruises.

Isabelle was a registered nurse and did private duty at the former Coaldale State General Hospital. When she wasn't working, she was busy raising their three children.

Isabelle belonged to the former St. John the Baptist Church, Coaldale, which closed its doors in 2008. She spent much of her time at church, decorating for the holidays and singing with the church choir.

She enjoyed helping others. You could often find her painting, running errands or driving relatives and neighbors to doctors' appointments.

Surviving are a son, Benjamin Williams, and his wife, Sandy, of Bethlehem; two daughters, Kimberly, wife of Tom Coleman of Coaldale, and Lisa, wife of Claude Parnell of Gordon; two sisters, Deanna, wife of William Goodman, and Lorraine, wife of Joe Mancuso; a brother, Robert Cipko; six grandchildren, Matthew Williams, Benjamin Williams, Nicole Beckett, Thomas Coleman, Madison Paul and Zach Parnell; her beloved Scotty Dog, Ms. Molly Williams; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Joan Stianche and Dolores Techentine; and a brother, Joseph Cipko.

Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill, with the Rev. Allen Hoffa officiating. Interment, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 10-11 a.m. Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the Pawsitively Purrfect Rescue, 165 W. Diaz Ave., Nesquehoning. Online condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com.