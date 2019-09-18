|
Jack E. Koenig
Jack E. Koenig, 87, of Lehighton, formerly of Philadelphia, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in the Weatherwood Nursing Home, Weatherly. He was the husband of Charlotte Koenig. They observed their 21st anniversary earlier this month.
Previously, Jack was married to the late Carole Koenig.
He was the owner and operator of the former Koenig Typesetting, Philadelphia, for more than 40 years.
Born in Camden, N.J., he was a son of the late William and Elsie (Fischer) Koenig.
He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Palmerton.
He loved bowling and tending to his vegetable gardens.
Surviving in addition to his widow are a daughter, Linda O'Donnell; a stepdaughter, Yvonne George; a stepson, Harvey Beers; six grandchildren, seven stepgrandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, eight stepgreat-grandchildren, a stepgreat-great-grandson; and two brothers, Robert and Kenneth.
He was also predeceased by a son, Jack A.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, in the church, 502 Lafayette Ave., Palmerton. Call 10-11 a.m. Friday in the church. Arrangements by T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in his name may be made to the church, 18071. www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Published in Times News on Sept. 18, 2019