Home

POWERED BY

Services
T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
(610) 826-2270
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
502 Lafayette Ave.
Palmerton, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran
502 Lafayette Ave.
Palmerton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Koenig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack E. Koenig

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack E. Koenig Obituary
Jack E. Koenig
Jack E. Koenig, 87, of Lehighton, formerly of Philadelphia, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in the Weatherwood Nursing Home, Weatherly. He was the husband of Charlotte Koenig. They observed their 21st anniversary earlier this month.
Previously, Jack was married to the late Carole Koenig.
He was the owner and operator of the former Koenig Typesetting, Philadelphia, for more than 40 years.
Born in Camden, N.J., he was a son of the late William and Elsie (Fischer) Koenig.
He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Palmerton.
He loved bowling and tending to his vegetable gardens.
Surviving in addition to his widow are a daughter, Linda O'Donnell; a stepdaughter, Yvonne George; a stepson, Harvey Beers; six grandchildren, seven stepgrandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, eight stepgreat-grandchildren, a stepgreat-great-grandson; and two brothers, Robert and Kenneth.
He was also predeceased by a son, Jack A.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, in the church, 502 Lafayette Ave., Palmerton. Call 10-11 a.m. Friday in the church. Arrangements by T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in his name may be made to the church, 18071. www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Published in Times News on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now