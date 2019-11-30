Home

Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
54 West Fell Street
Summit Hill, PA 18250
(570) 645-2300
Jack E. Robertshaw
Jack E. Robertshaw, 67, of Summit Hill, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at St. Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital in Coaldale. He was the husband of Georgine (Drosdak) Robertshaw of Summit Hill. They were married for 28 years.
Born in Tamaqua, he was the son of the late Forrest and Ruth (Willing) Robertshaw.
He was a graduate of Panther Valley High School, Class of 1971. Jack worked for General Motors in New Jersey, then worked for the former Trainer's Inn Restaurant in Lehighton as a mixologist, and last worked for Pillsbury in Allentown. He was of the Protestant faith.
Surviving along with his loving wife is a daughter, Beth Robertshaw of New Jersey; sons, Eric Robertshaw of South Amboy, N.J., George Gillespie and Shawn Gillespie both of Puyallup, WA; a sister, Jeanne Kistler and her husband, Alan, of Andreas; granddaughters, Alexis Gillespie and Allison Gillespie.
He was preceded in death by sisters Judy Smith and Gloria McHugh.
Services: Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill.
Online condolences may be signed at
www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 30, 2019
