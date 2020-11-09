Jacob A. Bynon
Jacob A. Bynon, 39, of Tamaqua, passed away on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown.
He worked in the local construction industry.
Born in Lehighton, he was the son of the late Paul and Judith (Garrett) Bynon.
He was graduate of Panther Valley High School.
Jacob enjoyed riding dirt bikes and other types of motor bikes, and reading the Bible, and he was exceptional with numbers
Surviving are his wife, Crystal Milner of Williamsport; a son, Jacob of Florida; three brothers, Robert Ritchie of Coaldale and Joshua Bynon and Jordan Bynon, both of Lansford; three sisters, Lauren Ritchie, Miriam Bynon and Rachel Bynon, all of Lansford; and several nieces and nephews.
Service: Memorial service 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, Grace Community Church, 15 W. Ridge St., Lansford, with the Rev. Jeremy Benack officiating. Interment at convenience of family. Contributions in his name may be made to the family, c/o the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill. Online condolences and contributions to the family may also be made at www.parambofh.com
.