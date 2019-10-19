|
Jacob Lorchak Jr.
Jacob Lorchak Jr., 81, of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 in his residence.
Born in Hauto, he was a son of the late Jacob Sr. and Mary (Drozdak) Lorchak.
He was a 1951 graduate of Nesquehoning High School.
He was a United States Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War as a sharpshooter.
He was employed by Bonny Forge in Allentown, until retiring.
He was a member of St. Mary's Russian Orthodox Church in Coaldale and was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan.
Surviving are sisters, Martha Teno of Coaldale and Marie Yurchak of Tamaqua; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Rose Lisella; and brothers, Dimitri, Samuel, Walter, John, Peter, Theodore and Michael.
Services: A funeral service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Russian Orthodox Church, 217 First St., Coaldale with the V. Rev. James Waermedic officiating. Military graveside services will be held in the parish cemetery, Summit Hill. Call Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. until time of services in the church.
Donations may be made in his name to the church. The Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Times News on Oct. 19, 2019