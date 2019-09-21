|
Jacqueline E. Dick
Dakosty
Jacqueline E. Dick Dakosty, 88, of Shenandoah Heights, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at the Schuylkill Medical Center - Lehigh Valley East, Pottsville.
Born in Shenandoah Heights on Jan. 24, 1931, she was a daughter of the late James and Margaret "Ryan" Walsh. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Dick in 1993.
Jackie was a graduate of the former West Mahanoy Township High School and no matter her age, she had great pride in being a cheerleader!
She worked in the local garment industry as a trimmer for 25 years, and was a member of the ILGWU, Glovers Hill Ladies Auxiliary, the Greater Shenandoah Area Senior Citizens and the Marian Quarterback Club.
Many will remember Jackie as the biggest fan of Marian Catholic football, where her son, Stan, retired as head coach. In his 40 years of coaching, she only missed a handful of games. She was always the one to start the "Let's go Colts" cheer! She was also an avid Colgate football fan.
During the summer months, Jackie loved her nightly sundae treat from Chill Out, which her son, Bob, and his wife, Anna Marie, always made sure she got exactly what she wanted. I'm sure she is enjoying an apple dumpling sundae in heaven.
We were blessed to have Joanie Gadonis in her life. What started out as assistance with mom and her appointments, turned into a beautiful friendship. No matter if it was to go to the hair dresser, get her nails done, or just a girls day out.
Surviving are two sons, Stanley Dakosty with Mary, Tamaqua, and Robert Decusky with Anna Marie, Ringtown; three daughters, Janice Jacobs, Shenandoah Heights, who was also her primary caregiver, Karen Stauffer with Jim, Ringtown, and Patti O'Brien, Frackville; six grandchildren, Stanley, Kathleen, Michael, Melissa, Evan and Shannon; five great-grandchildren, Stanley, Nora, Tommy, Chase and Bryce; and nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Frank, Joseph and James Walsh, six sisters, Margaret Walsh, Anna Navitsky, Dorothy Cramer, Irene Thomas, Theresa Guers, and Rosemary Boady, a son-in-law, Timothy O'Brien, and one grandson, James "Jimbo" Stauffer in 2011.
Services: Visitation will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22 and from 8 to 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23 at the Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah. Visitation will take place on the Lloyd Street entrance. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 23 in Divine Mercy Parish, 218 W. Cherry St., Shenandoah with the Rev. Brian Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Annunciation BVM Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marian High School for the Stan and Jacqueline Dick Dakosty Scholarship Fund.
The Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc. is handling the arrangements. For more information, please visit: www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.
Published in Times News on Sept. 21, 2019