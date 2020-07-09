1/1
Jacqueline K. Bisbing
Mrs. Jacqueline K.
Bisbing
Mrs. Jacquelyn K. Bisbing, 84, of Mahoning Township, passed into eternal rest on Wednesday morning, July 8, 2020, in her residence. She was the wife of Henry B. Bisbing. They were married for 64 years on July 16, 2019.
She was a house-wife and home-maker, supporting her family's endeavors.
Born in Coaldale on Thursday, June 18, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Irene (Hoffmann) Kromer.
She was affiliated with the Lehighton Congregation of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting and tending to her roses.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter, Julia L. Barto of Slatington; three sisters, Kay Begel, and her companion, Burdell Hill, of Weissport, Catherine, wife of Robert Danner of Washington State, and Susan Yeastedt of Lehighton; three granddaughters, four grandsons, four great-grandsons and nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by a daughter, Kay-Marie Suder; and a son-in-law, Brian Barto.
Services: Private funeral service and interment and convenience of family. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. Fourth St., Lehighton. Contributions in her name may be made to a charity of choice. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.


Published in Times News on Jul. 9, 2020.
