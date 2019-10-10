|
Jacqueline M. Pickering
Jacqueline M. "Jackie" Pickering, 69, of Jim Thorpe, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, in Lehigh Valley Hospital- Muhlenberg.
She was the loving wife of the late Gerald W. Pickering. They celebrated 48 years of marriage together before his passing in 2018.
Born in Geneva-on-the-Lake, OH, she was the daughter of the late Max Miller and the late Ethel M. (Joint) Miller.
Jackie owned and operated her own business for over 25 years. Afterward, she began working at Split Rock Resort as a dispatcher.
She was self-employed. She was also a loving and caring mother and grandmother. She told her family to not cry for her because she will be dancing in glory. She will be deeply missed by all of her friends and family.
She is survived by two daughters, Mary Patterson, and her husband Tim, of Albrightsville, and Ann Jackson, and her husband Mark, of Washington, N.J.; six grandchildren, Audrey Bushey, Taylor Dunn, Seth Patterson, Jacob Jackson, Daniel Patterson, and Cody Jackson; and one great-grandchild, Gregory Patterson.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jeffrey Max Miller.
Service: No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation will take place in H.G. Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105; or to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675.
Published in Times News on Oct. 10, 2019