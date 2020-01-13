|
|
James A. Chew
James Allyn Chew, 78, of Lehighton, passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2020, in his home and in the presence of his family.
Born in East Orange, N.J., on Aug. 1, 1941, he was the youngest child of the late Francis Lyle and Isabel Chew.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1959-62 and spent part of his military service stationed in West Germany.
He married Deborah Slockbower on Oct. 24, 1987. They resided in Lehighton for more than 30 years.
James enjoyed fishing, boating and cooking for his family.
Surviving in addition to his widow are a son, Andrew, daughter-in-law Bethany, Lehighton; and a brother, Francis in Maine.
He was also predeceased by a sister, Beverly.
Service: Funeral arrangements are private.
Published in Times News on Jan. 13, 2020