James A. Kozuch
James A. Kozuch, 87, formerly of Summit Hill, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Mahoning Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Lehighton. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth (Florek) Kozuch, who passed away on Dec. 1, 2018.
Born in Summit Hill, he was a son of the late Jacob and Sophie (Filip) Kozuch.
He was a graduate of the former St. Ann's High School in Lansford.
James worked for Blue Ridge Pressure Casting in Lehighton for 16 years.
He was a member of the former St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Summit Hill, where he was a member of the Holy Name Society. He was a current member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley in Summit Hill. James was a former Boy Scout Troop Leader.
Surviving are his daughter Sophie Cuthbertson, and her husband Douglas, of McLean, Va.; his grandchildren, James Alan, Elizabeth Violet and Ian Douglas.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Stanley, Joseph, Walter, Daniel and John; sisters, Mary Strezlecki and infant baby Valeria.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill. Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Summit Hill. Calling hours are Friday from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
Contributions may be made in the form of a Mass Card intention to be said in James memory or to the St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley Memorial Fund. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill. Online condolences may be shared at www.parambofh.com
