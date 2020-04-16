|
|
James
Bumbulsky
James Bumbulsky, 87, formerly of McAdoo and Tamaqua, died Tuesday at St. Luke's Skilled Nursing and Short Term Rehabilitation Center, Coaldale.
Born in Kline Township, he was the son of the late, Anthony and Julia (Glezman) Bumbulsky.
James was a member of St. John XXIII parish, Tam-aqua and the former St. Kunegunda's church, McAdoo.
He was a graduate of the Pennsylvania School for the Deaf and was last employed at McAdoo Manufacturing, McAdoo.
In 1997, Jim was inducted into the Pennsylvania School for the Deaf Football Hall of Fame. He was named outstanding athlete who excelled in football during 1948-1950. He participated in football, basketball, track and field, volleyball, and was a member of the camera and reading club.
He was a big part of the Marian High School community and was their No. 1 fan.
Jim was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who loved his family and enjoyed life.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his wife to whom he was married 54 years, the former Lorraine Petruskevich in 2011.
Surviving are a son, James Bumbulsky, and wife, Roseanne of Hometown; daughters, Karen Garbacik and husband, Joseph, of Harrisburg and Linda Fiorilla and husband, Gary, of Hometown; grandchildren, James, Adrian, Anthony and Emily Bumbulsky, Joseph and Ashley Garbacik, Michael and Eric Fiorilla; great-grandchildren, Kendall, Joanna, Anna and Paige; his three pet dogs, Hanna, Gracie and Charlie.
Service: Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a Mass of Christian Burial will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Marian Catholic High School; or St. Luke's Miner's, Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coaldale, would be appreciated by the family.
The Stanley E. Anilosky Funeral Home, McAdoo, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Times News on Apr. 16, 2020