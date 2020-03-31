|
Brother James C. Hauser Sr.
Brother James C. Hauser Sr., 76, of Mahoning Township, was called off from labor on Monday, March 30, at St. Luke's Hospital-Lehighton. He was the husband of Luciene B. (Minnich) Hauser, They were married for 27 years last April 3, 2019.
Born in Palmerton, on Wednesday, July 21, 1943, he was a son of the late William H. and Violet (Searfass) Hauser Sr.
Prior to his retirement in 1995, he was employed at the Bethlehem Steel Corporation for 32 years, served as a Carbon County certified deputy coroner for over 21 years, and served as a dispatcher for the Carbon County Communications Center.
Jim volunteered his time as a Lehighton firefighter, a Lehighton ambulance crew member and served with the EMA Department of Homeland Security.
He was a life member of Beaver Run Rod & Gun Club and the Lehigh Fire Co. No. 1. He held a membership with with Lehighton F&AM Lodge No. 621 and was a past president of The Jukebox Crusiers car club, Jim Thorpe. In his spare time, he enjoyed camping, sports, fishing, racing, and spending time with his wife and family.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are daughters, Rhonda, wife of Rodney Strohl, Renee, wife of Brian Biechy, Sherri, wife of Robert Herb, and Dawn, wife of Jeremy Jackson; sons, James Hauser Jr., and his wife Wendy, Tim Hauser and Terry Hauser; two brothers, Merrill Hauser and LaMar Hauser, and his wife Diane; 15 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and his faithful canine friend "Piper."
He was predeceased by a son, Mike; a daughter-in-law Wendy; and brothers, Charles L. Sr., William Jr. and Robert.
Services: will be private at the convenience of the family. Contributions in his honor may be made to an entity of choice.
Published in Times News on Mar. 31, 2020