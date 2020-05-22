Home

TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Viewing
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
James C. Washburn Obituary
James C. Washburn
James C. Washburn, 63, of Lehighton, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at home. He was the husband of Vicky L. (Stauffer) Washburn, with whom he shared nearly 31 years of marriage.
Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late William and Grace (Galleger) Washburn.
Before retiring in 2018, he worked for 33 years at Nestle Purina.
He was a member of Teamsters Local Union No. 773. He will be remembered for his love of hunting, fishing, listening to music and attend-ing concerts.
Survivors: Wife, Vicky; son, Brian C. of Albright-sville; daughter, Tammy J., wife of the late Tim Heiserman, of Palmerton; brothers, Pete, and his wife Carol, of Slatedale, and John, and his wife Renate of Emmaus; grandchildren, Corrine, Jermery and Josh; great-granddaughter, Gabriella.
He was predeceased by brothers, Joe, Billy and Erwin.
Service: Public viewing: Tuesday, May 26, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St. Allentown. Private services to follow. (We kindly ask that face masks are worn). Contributions can be made to the , 3893 Adler Pl #170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Times News on May 22, 2020
