James Ciavaglia
James "Abner" Ciavaglia, 58, of Summit Hill, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at his home.
Born in Coaldale, he was a son of Joseph Ciavaglia of Summit Hill and the late Lois E. (Ellis) Ciavaglia, who passed away on March 7, 2020.
He was a graduate of Panther Valley High School, Class of 1979.
James worked for the former Tommy's Bakery in Summit Hill, then for the Summit Hill Post Office from 1987 to 1997, then for the former Liquid Fence Company in Nesquehoning and last for Hy-Line North America LLC in Hometown.
He was an umpire and announcer for the Summit Hill Little League for many years.
James was of the Catholic faith.
Surviving, along with his father, are a brother, Joseph "Buddy" Ciavaglia, and his wife Terry, of Penn Forest Township; sister, Donna Boruta, and her husband Thomas, of Towamensing Township; nephew, David Boruta, and his wife Faith, of Virginia, and niece, Heather Berger, and her husband Brent, of Summit Hill; great nieces, Vera Berger and Audrey Joy Boruta; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Joanne; and an infant stillborn brother.
Services: will be private at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill. Online condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 7, 2020