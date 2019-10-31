|
James D. Kindrew
James D. Kindrew, 79, of Palmerton, formerly of East Stroudsburg, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. He was the husband of Ruth Ann (Bollinger) Kindrew. They were married for 13 years last February.
Shortly after graduating East Strouds-burg High School in 1959, where "Spider" excelled in basketball, Jim served honorably in the Army from 1962-65, including three tours of duty in Vietnam.
He worked at Patterson Kelley Manufacturing for 41 years until retiring in 2006. He also worked for Ehrlich's Meat Market and for Harley D. Fish Jr. Custom Woodworking.
Jim attended Jerusalem United Church of Christ, Trachsville.
He was an avid bowler and a lifelong New York Yankees fan. He loved driving his 1980 Monte Carlo, and belonged to the Monroe County Cruisers and the Trolley Shops Cruisers car clubs.
Jim was elected into the East Stroudsburg Athletic Hall of Fame for basketball in 2009 and Pennsylvania USBC Bowling Hall of Fame in 2014.
Born in East Stroudsburg, he was a son of the late Edward and Lillian (Repsher) Kindrew, and was known to his family as "Pappy," "Poppy," "Pappy Jim" and "Happy Jim."
Surviving in addition to his widow are five daughters, Millette Berger, and her companion, Michael Wallingford, Pamela, wife of Jesse Shores, Michele Fredericks, Melissa, wife of Troy Bryfogle, and Megan Fredericks; two sons, Timothy Kindrew, and his companion, Joyce Conroy, and Michael Fredericks, and his wife, Jen; 18 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was also predeceased by three brothers, Robert, Ralph and Charles; two sisters, Dorothy Gorgy and Elizabeth Bittinger; a niece Judy Bowers; and a nephew, Jeff Kindrew.
Service: Funeral service 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, 145 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Call 6-8 p.m. Friday and 2-3 p.m. Saturday. www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 31, 2019