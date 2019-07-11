Home

Blazosky Funeral Home
81 E Catawissa St
Nesquehoning, PA 18240
(570) 669-6471
James D. Mckeever Obituary
James D. Mckeever
James D. Mckeever, 73, of Allentown, entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 8, 2019, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest Campus, Salisbury Township.
He was employed in the maintenance department of Tarkett in Allentown for over 40 years until retiring.
Born in Coaldale, he was a son of the late Thomas Peter and Josephine Theresa (Yatsko) Mckeever.
He was of the Catholic faith.
Jim was a graduate of Marian High School.
He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
Surviving are a son Kevin, and his wife, Kimberly, of Jim Thorpe; two grandchildren, Joshua and Danyelle; a brother Richard in Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Thomas J. Mckeever, who passed away on March 30, 2019.
Service: Graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, July 12, St. Joseph Cemetery, 250 E. White Bear Drive, Summit Hill, with the Rev. Peter Muir officiating. Arrange-ments by the Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, Nesquehoning. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Carbon Co.Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240. Online condolences can be offered at www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Times News on July 11, 2019
