James D. Straup
James D. Straup, 93, of Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Palmerton, passed away on Aug. 8, 2020, at Shell Point Retirement Community in the care of Hope Hospice.
He was the son of Wesley and Alma (Lutz) Straup. He was the beloved husband of the late Patricia J. Straup, who passed on Dec. 22, 2019. They were married 68 years in September of 2019.
Jim served his country honorably in the Army Air Corp during World War II with the 3rd Reconnaissance Squadron on Guam.
Jim worked in sales for the Westinghouse Electrical Company, and retired as a northeast purchasing manager.
His post-retirement jobs included a security guard for Cape Coral Hospital and Cypress Cove Community in Fort Myers.
He also served as a volunteer captain for the "Susy Q" guest boat, piloting the Shell Point residents and their guests across the Caloosahatchee River for lunch and nature tours of the area. He loved his boat, "The Patsy Anne", and flying ultra lite planes, and cruising and traveling the world.
He was a member of the St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Fort Myers.
Survivors: Daughter-
in-law, Valerie Straup; niece and nephew and their families. And a vast family of friends who will love and miss him always.
He was predeceased by a son, Jeffrey J. Straup.
Services: Jim will be laid to rest at Towamensing Cemetery in Palmerton. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
. Arrangements are by Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton.