James E. Fritz

James "Jim" E. Fritz, 77, of Saylorsburg, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, in his home surrounded by his family.

He was the loving husband of his lifelong partner, Rose Ann (Rezeli) Fritz, for many years.

Born in Saylorsburg, he was a son of the late James H. and the Ellen (Correll) Fritz.

Jim was a member of Mt. Eaton Church in Saylorsburg.

He worked as a farrier for over 40 years and was a member of the American Farrier Association. He also bred, showed and trained quarter horses and was a long-time member of AQHA, PQHA, and KQHA.

One of Jim's passions was hunting white-tailed deer. He spent many hours preparing, scouting and being in his tree stand. The most important thing in Jim's life was his family and friends, and he will be deeply missed.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Thomas L. Fritz, and his wife Christine, of Lehighton, and David A. Fritz, and his wife Jennifer, of Wasilla, AK; a daughter, Shannon Mackes, and her husband Greg, of Kresgeville; a brother, Ray Fritz; six grandchildren, Michael, Livia, Alexis, Logan, Hunter, Kathryn; and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Fritz.

Service: Viewings will be held on Friday, Oct. 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Douglas Hayes officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Eaton Cemetery, Saylorsburg.





