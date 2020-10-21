1/
James E. Fritz
James E. Fritz
James "Jim" E. Fritz, 77, of Saylorsburg, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, in his home surrounded by his family.
He was the loving husband of his lifelong partner, Rose Ann (Rezeli) Fritz, for many years.
Born in Saylorsburg, he was a son of the late James H. and the Ellen (Correll) Fritz.
Jim was a member of Mt. Eaton Church in Saylorsburg.
He worked as a farrier for over 40 years and was a member of the American Farrier Association. He also bred, showed and trained quarter horses and was a long-time member of AQHA, PQHA, and KQHA.
One of Jim's passions was hunting white-tailed deer. He spent many hours preparing, scouting and being in his tree stand. The most important thing in Jim's life was his family and friends, and he will be deeply missed.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Thomas L. Fritz, and his wife Christine, of Lehighton, and David A. Fritz, and his wife Jennifer, of Wasilla, AK; a daughter, Shannon Mackes, and her husband Greg, of Kresgeville; a brother, Ray Fritz; six grandchildren, Michael, Livia, Alexis, Logan, Hunter, Kathryn; and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Fritz.
Service: Viewings will be held on Friday, Oct. 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Douglas Hayes officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Eaton Cemetery, Saylorsburg.


Published in Times News on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
24
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.
1763 Route 209
Brodheadsville, PA 18322
(570) 992-4768
Memories & Condolences
October 20, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Thinking of you, Shannon, David, and Tom. Hugs....
Karen
Karen Bruch
Friend
October 20, 2020
I remember Kim pacing the floor had his first granddaughter was born by emergency C-section he drove me to the hospital and stay there until he got to see her his little Carrie that’s what are used to collar I remember the first time she got to say pappy buy me ice cream he smiled from ear to ear God bless you I feel bad for the family
Donna Howell
Acquaintance
October 20, 2020
My grandfather will forever be in my heart. Thanks to the family for mentioning that he has another granddaughter. The eldest.
Carrie Bruce
Family
